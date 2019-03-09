- Rain and storms will increase in coverage as we head towards noon
- A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 AM with gusts near 35 mph
- Severe storms are expected with damaging winds being the primary risk
- Large hail and tornadoes are the secondary risks
- A strong tornado is possible the farther east you go from the Mississippi River
- This area east of Shelby county is under a level 3/5 risk of severe storms
- The timing of these storms will be between 11 AM and 5 PM
- Cooler air moves in tonight with drier conditions expected on Sunday
- Watch the video above for the latest on this severe weather risk
