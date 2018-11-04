Severe weather risk Monday night

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the area tomorrow morning, low severe weather risk.
Cooler temperatures filter in for the afternoon; High: 62°
Another cold front will move through the area overnight Monday.
With more instability present, the entire Mid-South is under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Stick with Severe Weather Center 13 as we continue to pour over new data and breakdown the risk for your neighborhood.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}