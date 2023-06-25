Good Evening everyone!
We have all but lost the severe weather threat. The damage has been done. As I am writing this there are about 117,000 customers without power in Shelby county and many others in the dark across the Mid-South. MLGW says that is will likely take "multiple days" to restore power. This will be difficult for many, some of which just were without power for a few days just one week ago. Now we are looking at highs in the 90s and a heat index back between 100 and 120 from Wednesday into the end of the week.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Heat stick around
- High humidity returns Wednesday
- Potential for a few high temps in the 100s for Thursday and Friday
- Heat index between 100-120 degrees from WED - FRI
- Heat Advisories are possible for Wednesday and looking likely for Thursday and Friday
- Little chance of rain this week
- River levels remain extremely low.
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:
OVERNIGHT: Severe weather threat is over. The skies beginning to clear. It remains warm and muggy throughout the overnight hours. Lows only into the lower 70s by morning. A bit breezy as well. Low of 72 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy from time to time and the humidity will not be as high as Sunday. High of 92 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies along with the high heat. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s across the area. No chance of rain. High of 93 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Higher humidity begins to return. Highs in the middle 90s with a heat index nearing 100. High of 94 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: The heat and humidity will max out again under mostly sunny skies. Highs near 100 degrees during the afternoon with a heat index that will likely be between 110-115 degrees across most of the region. High of 100 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
Have a great night and week! Stay cool!
Matt Yarosewick
