  • Severe weather with damaging winds possible in the Mid-South

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - STORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING - POWER OUTAGES LIKELY!!!
    THREAT: Damaging wind gusts and a brief spin up tornado.
     
    • TIMING: 6 PM through 2 AM
    • Arkansas: 6 PM - 11 PM
    • W MS/TN: 7 PM - 12 AM
    • NE MS: 10 PM - 2 AM
    • RAINFALL: 1" or less

     

    WHAT TO DO NOW: make sure electronics are charged. Anchor down outdoor decorations. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts. 

     

    • Have the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • It's a cool start to the day with mostly cloudy skies.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s.
    • Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds possible with stronger storms late this evening.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Rollercoaster temperatures for the week with a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday. Better chance on Saturday. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

