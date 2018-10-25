Showers and chilly weather expected across the Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella and light jacket before heading out the door.
- Temperatures are in the 50s and stay in the 50s all day.
- Rain chance: 70%.--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your rainy and cool Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis pastor, wife accused of stealing nearly $20K from 77-year-old woman in credit card scheme
- New lawsuit demands $20 million after Memphis rapper shot to death at V Live
- Memphis woman homeless after mold-infested apartment roof caves in
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}