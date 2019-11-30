  • Showers and isolated storms moving through the Mid-South

    By: Wendy Nations

    Updated:
    • Non-severe showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving across the Mid-South this morning.
    • The next round of storms will develop later this afternoon, between 3-9 PM, and will pack a more potent punch.  The main threat being damaging winds, hail, lightning and locally heavy rain.    
    • Temperatures will be mild out ahead of the cold front.
    • After the front passes, skies clear for tonight.
    • Sunday's forecast will be sunny, breezy and cool.

