Showers and isolated storms moving through the Mid-South

- Non-severe showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving across the Mid-South this morning.
- The next round of storms will develop later this afternoon, between 3-9 PM, and will pack a more potent punch. The main threat being damaging winds, hail, lightning and locally heavy rain.
- Temperatures will be mild out ahead of the cold front.
- After the front passes, skies clear for tonight.
- Sunday's forecast will be sunny, breezy and cool.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead after double shooting at barbershop in downtown Memphis
- Southwest Memphis barricade ends peacefully, police say
- 2 children killed in crash on Thanksgiving day, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}