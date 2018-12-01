Showers and storms pushing through the Mid-South

A line of showers and storms is pushing through the Mid-South this morning. Some storms have become severe with wind gusts at 70 mph and large hail. By lunch, the rain will be gone with much drier conditions filtering in. Stay alert to any new warnings this morning!
- Early morning showers and storms will give way to sunshine this afternoon
- Highs today will top out in the low 70s
- Sunday's weather will be nice, comfortable, and sunny
- A push of cold air arrives on Monday with highs in the 50s
- By Tuesday we'll settle into the 40s for afternoon highs
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 6 people charged with first-degree murder for deadly carjacking, multiple robberies in Memphis
- 2 people killed after patient, medic thrown from ambulance in I-40 crash
- George H.W. Bush: World reacts to death of former president
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}