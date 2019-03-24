Showers this morning with break this afternoon - storms possible overnight

- Showers expected this morning with a break this afternoon and highs near 70
- Showers and storms move back in overnight with some strong storms possible
- The main storm threat will be large hail and gusty winds
- Rain chances stay low through the day on Monday
- We stay dry and slowly warm up through Thursday with showers on Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on today’s rain chance!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother wants answers after 4-year-old child came home from daycare with mysterious scar on face
- 1 dead in fiery crash involving FedEx truck on I-40, 2 others killed in separate crash 3 miles away
- 'Give me my money.' Woman drives from Atlanta to Memphis to confront tax preparer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}