  • Showers this morning with break this afternoon - storms possible overnight

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Showers expected this morning with a break this afternoon and highs near 70
    • Showers and storms move back in overnight with some strong storms possible
    • The main storm threat will be large hail and gusty winds
    • Rain chances stay low through the day on Monday
    • We stay dry and slowly warm up through Thursday with showers on Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on today’s rain chance!

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories