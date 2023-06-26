WATCH: Slight break in heat Monday, before temperatures, humidity climb

Happy Monday!
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with sunshine.
 
Grab the sunglasses and water.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low 90s.
 
Today June 26
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Rain Chances
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Low humidity until Wednesday. Slight rain chance Wednesday (20%). Rain chance goes up this weekend. Temperatures will be near 100 Thursday - Saturday with deadly feels like temperatures over 100. Make sure to practice heat safety. 
 
Temps Feel Like
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 
  • Heat stick around
  • High humidity returns Wednesday
  • Potential for a few high temps in the 100s for Thursday and Friday
  • Heat index between 100-120 degrees from WED - FRI
  • Heat Advisories are possible for Wednesday and looking likely for Thursday and Friday
  • Little chance of rain this week
  • River levels remain extremely low.
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:
 
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy from time to time and the humidity will not be as high as Sunday. High of 92 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
 
TUESDAY: Sunny skies along with the high heat. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s across the area. No chance of rain. High of 93 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
 
Feels Like Ahead

WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Higher humidity begins to return. Highs in the middle 90s with a heat index nearing 100. High of 94 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity will max out again under mostly sunny skies. Highs near 100 degrees during the afternoon with a heat index that will likely be between 110-115 degrees across most of the region. High of 100 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
  
