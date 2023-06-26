- Heat stick around
- High humidity returns Wednesday
- Potential for a few high temps in the 100s for Thursday and Friday
- Heat index between 100-120 degrees from WED - FRI
- Heat Advisories are possible for Wednesday and looking likely for Thursday and Friday
- Little chance of rain this week
- River levels remain extremely low.
WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Higher humidity begins to return. Highs in the middle 90s with a heat index nearing 100. High of 94 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver drags Shelby County deputy, leads to shots fired killing man, TBI says
- Drake and 21 Savage Memphis concert rescheduled
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives