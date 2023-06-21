Welcome to Wednesday evening, everyone:
This evening will have scattered showers and storms moving from east to west. Tonight will be mild and drier.
Thursday will be warm with afternoon showers possible.
Hotter weather arrives Friday and this weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday Night: Evening scattered showers, especially east of Memphis. Overnight lows in the mid- to upper-60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
