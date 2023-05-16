WATCH: FOX13 Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Welcome to Tuesday evening, everyone:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight.

Tomorrow's Forecast

The muggies gradually go away tonight and tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be bright, warm and delightful.

Muggy Meter

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and slowly becoming less muggy overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Relief arrives. Mostly sunny, warm and much less humid. Highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, warm and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms possible. Highs near 85 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News