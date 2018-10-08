- It's a mostly clear morning with comfortable temperatures and patchy fog.
- This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s, near 90.
- Feels like: low/ mid-90s.
- Rain chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and STEAMY Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom arrested after leaving 10-month-old child inside car while shopping, sheriff says
- Roof collapses on newborn baby inside Memphis apartment, family blames management
- Victims identified, hero recognized after shooting following high school football game in Tennessee
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}