Storms will clear early this AM. Staying mainly in our northern counties.
Heat advisory and Excessive Heat Warning go into effect at noon-8pm.
Temperatures in the low to mid-90s today. Feeling like the triple digits.
Cold front cools us off to upper 70s low 80s through midweek.
Chance for rain early Tues. Mainly for Northern Mississippi. After that, rain chance stays low through the weekend!
