A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties because of a leak discovered in the Arkabutla Dam.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday evening.
It will be warm and mostly cloudy overnight with drier conditions most of the night after midnight.
The atmosphere remains unstable. That means scattered showers and storms are possible through Friday afternoon.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Showers and storms, mostly before midnight. Warm with scattered showers at dawn. Overnight lows in the 60s.
Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storm in the early morning then again in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 85 degrees.
Saturday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.
Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom saves baby as man steals her truck at Memphis Kroger
- Couple files $1 million lawsuit against Memphis restaurant, records show
- Man accused of ordering Young Dolph's murder released from jail, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives