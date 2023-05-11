WATCH: Storms expected to move across the Mid-South through the weekend

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties because of a leak discovered in the Arkabutla Dam.

Risk Zone

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday evening.

It will be warm and mostly cloudy overnight with drier conditions most of the night after midnight.

Tomorrow's Forecast

The atmosphere remains unstable. That means scattered showers and storms are possible through Friday afternoon.

Storm Threats

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Thursday Night: Showers and storms, mostly before midnight. Warm with scattered showers at dawn. Overnight lows in the 60s.

Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storm in the early morning then again in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 85 degrees.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

