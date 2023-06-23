Happy Friday!
Warming up across the Mid-South. Temperatures could reach 90 degrees today.
Rain chance: 10%. Can’t rule out a pop-up afternoon shower.
Winds: 5/15 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Feels like temperatures get into the triple digits by Sunday.
For Sunday, the storm prediction center putting out LEVEL 1+2 risk for our area. Gusty winds and hail are the main threat.
More 90-degree weather will mean a heat wave for next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s to near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
