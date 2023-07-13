A heat advisory for the Mid-South has been canceled but heat indices will still top triple-digits for much of the area for the rest of the week.
LEVEL 1/5 THREAT STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS MID SOUTH.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s, low 90s.
Feels like temperatures in the triple digits.
Rain chance: 40% -- primarily in the morning.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising rain chance and near normal temperatures until next week when major heat returns.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives