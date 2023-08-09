WATCH: Rounds of strong storms, damaging winds and heavy rain moving into the area

The risk of severe weather Wednesday has been upgraded. We have a Level 3 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather Wednesday.

Torrential down pours may lead to flooding. Damage is possible from tropical storm- and hurricane-force winds. There is a risk of damaging hail and isolated tornadoes, too.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:

Wednesday: Multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rounds of stormy weather occur from morning through midday and in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday Night: Strong to severe storms are possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

