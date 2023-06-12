WATCH: Temps in 80s and 90s this week mixed in with possible rain in the Mid-South

Happy Monday!!

Rain free today across the Midsouth.

Grab a LIGHT jacket this AM. Temperatures struggling to get in the 80s.

We’ll remain below avg temperature wise through Thursday.

Next best chance for severe weather is tomorrow with Level 1 + 2 threats for northern Miss.

Strong winds will be the main threat with a chance for quarter size hail and <1” of rain.

