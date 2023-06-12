Happy Monday!!
Rain free today across the Midsouth.
Grab a LIGHT jacket this AM. Temperatures struggling to get in the 80s.
We’ll remain below avg temperature wise through Thursday.
Next best chance for severe weather is tomorrow with Level 1 + 2 threats for northern Miss.
Strong winds will be the main threat with a chance for quarter size hail and <1” of rain.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Three men point guns at MPD officers to 'strike fear,' records show
- ‘A slap in the face,’ says mother in search for answers after son's fatal police shooting
- Cooper-Young’s rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic slur
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives