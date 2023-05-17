WATCH: Scattered showers Wednesday will see warm temperatures dip

Happy Wednesday!
 
ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY.
 
May 17 48 Hours
Grab the umbrella if you live across north MS and east AR.
 
It's a mild start to the day under a cloudy sky and spotty showers on radar.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 80.
 
Rain chance: <20%--mainly south of I-40.
 
May 17 Rain Tracker
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday with a low rain chance. Cooler for the weekend due to a cold front.
 
Some strong storms are possible. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. 

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

May 17 BBQ Fest

Thursday: Sunny, warm and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms possible. Highs near 85 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

