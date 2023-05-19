Showers and storms arrive by midnight tonight and afterward. Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms has moved farther south and west and includes East Central Arkansas and Northwest Mississippi.
Saturday will be wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon. It will be mild.
Warmer, sunnier weather returns Sunday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.
Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 80 degrees.
