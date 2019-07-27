  • Summer heat and humidity returns this weekend in the Mid-South

    • Typical summer heat and humidity returns this weekend
    • Highs today and tomorrow will top out near 90
    • Expect sunshine and low rain chances this weekend
    • By Monday a higher rain chance returns with storms on Tuesday
    • Temperatures run near or below average all week
