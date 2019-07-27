- Typical summer heat and humidity returns this weekend
- Highs today and tomorrow will top out near 90
- Expect sunshine and low rain chances this weekend
- By Monday a higher rain chance returns with storms on Tuesday
- Temperatures run near or below average all week
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
