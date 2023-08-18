Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Friday was a 90-degree day.
It will be the first of many more through this weekend and next week. Our seventh heat wave began Friday.
Tonight will be warm and clear.
Saturday will be hot and humid. It becomes hotter and more humid with this season's highest temperatures being felt next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Warm and clear. Overnight lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.
Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid- and upper-90s. Heat indices near or above 105 degrees.
Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Wednesday: Extremely hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives