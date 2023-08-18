WATCH: Hot, humid weather with temps in the 90s through weekend

Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:

Friday was a 90-degree day.

It will be the first of many more through this weekend and next week. Our seventh heat wave began Friday.

drought monitor

Tonight will be warm and clear.

drought monitor

Saturday will be hot and humid. It becomes hotter and more humid with this season's highest temperatures being felt next week.

tomorrow

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday Night: Warm and clear. Overnight lows in the 70s.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid- and upper-90s. Heat indices near or above 105 degrees.

Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.

Wednesday: Extremely hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News