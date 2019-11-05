  • Sun and clouds with cool temperatures for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day with isolated light showers on radar.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: showers for Thursday. Low to no threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories