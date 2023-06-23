Tomorrow's Forecast

Welcome to Friday, everyone:

Friday will be mostly sunny and hotter.

A Code Yellow poor air quality alert has been issued for parts of the Mid-South, including eastern Arkansas and Shelby County.

Muggy Meter

It becomes hotter and more humid this weekend. Storms are possible Sunday. More 90-degree weather will mean a heat wave for next week.

Highs Next 5 Days

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s to near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News