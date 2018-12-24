  • Sunny and seasonable Christmas Eve ahead

    • Freezing fog is possible in some spots this morning as temperatures are below freezing
    • This Christmas Eve will be sunny and seasonable with highs near 50
    • Clouds and a low rain chance enter the area for Christmas Day
    • The best time to see rain will be early in the morning with highs in the low 50s
    • Thursday looks to be a wet day with scattered thunderstorms possible
    • Behind the rain temperatures take a dip into the 40s for the weekend
