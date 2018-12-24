- Freezing fog is possible in some spots this morning as temperatures are below freezing
- This Christmas Eve will be sunny and seasonable with highs near 50
- Clouds and a low rain chance enter the area for Christmas Day
- The best time to see rain will be early in the morning with highs in the low 50s
- Thursday looks to be a wet day with scattered thunderstorms possible
- Behind the rain temperatures take a dip into the 40s for the weekend
- Watch the video above for the latest on your Christmas forecast!
