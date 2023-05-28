Happy Memorial Day!
TODAY: A Gorgeous day with sunny skies and below average temperatures. High of 84 degrees. Calm winds. A picture-perfect Memorial Day to get outside and enjoy the holiday.
Rest of week:
Temperatures rise above avg starting tomorrow, reaching high of 90 degrees by Friday. Remaining rain free through Wednesday then isolated showers and t'storms possible through the weekend.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Sunny and Warm Memorial Day
- Temperatures rise, nearing 90 by Thursday
- Temps in the 90s possible through next weekend
- Higher humidity returns by Wednesday and stay high into the weekend
- Scattered showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday
MEMORIAL DAY: A very nice day with sunshine filling the skies and lower humidity. The temperatures will begin in the 60s and climb into the middle 80s by the afternoon before falling into the upper 70s by the time the sun goes down.
A perfect day to get outside and enjoy the holiday or break out the grill! High of 84 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Turning warmer with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will gradually return. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the region. High of 88 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds during the afternoon. Highs will again be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will again be elevated and continue to rise. High of 89 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny during much of the day. Highs will be nearing 90 again during the afternoon with humidity beginning to get high. The heat and humidity could create the chance for some scattered showers or a pop-up thunderstorm through the late afternoon and into the evening. High of 88 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick