Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Gorgeous and warm. Highs in near 85 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives