WATCH: Sunny and warm weather for the Mid-South as temps rise to the 80s

trends
Happy Friday!
 
Grab the sunglasses and get outside.
 
It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 80s with low humidity.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: A low rain chance and temperatures near/below average the next several days. 

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Gorgeous and warm. Highs in near 85 degrees.

dry september
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low- to mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

weekend
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

         
         

        More News