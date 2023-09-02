Happy Saturday!
After beautiful weather, we are about to see a warming trend and some rain trickling back into the forecast over the holiday weekend.
Today, our southern counties are going to have the greatest chance in the morning hours of experiencing a shower but as we head to lunchtime, those rain chances drop and move north.
This could impact those headed to The Grove for tailgating ahead of Ole Miss kick-off but, the game itself looks to be pretty pleasant.
Memphis Tiger football fans should be in the clear, a little warmer as temperatures are in the 80s and feeling like the 90s with only an isolated chance of a sprinkle at best.
That goes for anyone headed out to enjoy their Saturday, whether it be at the Delta Fair or anywhere else across the area.
We will see the humidity crank it up a notch tomorrow which brings us near triple digits and with very isolated rain chances in the afternoon in peak heating hours.
Labor Day rain chances are increasing but it still does not appear to be a washout. Rain chances later in the week, however, do appear to be higher with storm chances included.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Saturday: Partly sunny and a bit hotter with a slight chance of showers. Highs in near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Labor Day on Monday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.
