WATCH: Heat Advisory issued starting at noon as heat, humidity climb again

Happy Friday!
HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH FROM NOON TO 7 PM.
 
hEAT ADVISORY
LOW END THREAT STRONG STORMS SUNDAY (LEVEL 1/5).
 
Grab the sunglasses and hydrate.
 
It's a warm and sunny start to the day with patchy fog.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid/upper 90s.
 
hOT PAVEMENT
Feels like temperatures less than 110.
 
Rain chance: <10%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: More heat ad humidity through the end of the weekend. A slight rain chance Sunday afternoon/evening.
 
sUNDAY RISK
Gusty winds possible with stronger storms. We're in the low/mid 90s Monday - Wednesday. 
 
WEEKEND HEAT
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Very hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices between 105-110 degrees.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News