- It’s going to be a sunny Saturday with highs in the low 90s
- Factor in the humid conditions and feel like temps will be in the mid-90s
- Similar weather expected through Memorial Day – stay hydrated!
- Low rain chance arrives Wednesday and Thursday
- Slightly cooler temperatures will return as well
- Watch the video above for your Memorial Day weekend weather!
