  • Sunny Memorial Day weekend ahead for the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It’s going to be a sunny Saturday with highs in the low 90s
    • Factor in the humid conditions and feel like temps will be in the mid-90s
    • Similar weather expected through Memorial Day – stay hydrated!
    • Low rain chance arrives Wednesday and Thursday
    • Slightly cooler temperatures will return as well
    • Watch the video above for your Memorial Day weekend weather!
       

