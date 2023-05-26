WATCH: Sunny skies and a dip in temperatures Friday

Happy Friday!
 
Grab the sunglasses and get outside!
 
It's a sunny and cool start to the day.
 
May 26 Today
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
 
Rain chance: <10%--mainly for north MS.
Winds: 10/15 mph.
May 26 Rain Tracker
LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through early next week with a rain chance for 

Saturday. Memorial Day will be sunny with comfortable temperatures in the low 80s. 

May 26 Memorial Day

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day on Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Hotter and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

