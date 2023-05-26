Saturday. Memorial Day will be sunny with comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Memorial Day on Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Hotter and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
