- Grab the jacket before you head out the door!
- Sunny skies and chilly temperatures filter into the Mid-South today—High: 43°
- Temperatures remain unseasonably cool Friday, with moisture filtering into the area late tomorrow.
- Rain expected as we head into Friday night, with things remaining dreary Saturday.
- All data indicating wintry mix/snow will stay to the north of Memphis, but isolated pockets of light wintry mix not out of the question in our northern counties.
