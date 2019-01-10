  • Sunny skies and chilly temperatures ahead in the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket before you head out the door!
    • Sunny skies and chilly temperatures filter into the Mid-South today—High: 43°
    • Temperatures remain unseasonably cool Friday, with moisture filtering into the area late tomorrow.
    • Rain expected as we head into Friday night, with things remaining dreary Saturday.
    • All data indicating wintry mix/snow will stay to the north of Memphis, but isolated pockets of light wintry mix not out of the question in our northern counties.
       

