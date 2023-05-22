- Warm and low humidity through the week
- Isolated shower Monday PM
- Isolated Showers Tuesday PM
- Mostly Sunny and turning warmer by the end of the week
- Highs nearing 90 by next weekend
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures set for Monday
