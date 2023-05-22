WATCH: Sunny skies and warmer temperatures set for Monday

Happy Monday!
 
Grab the sunglasses and get outside.
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with passing clouds.
 
Decreasing clouds this afternoon.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
 
Rain Chance: <10%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Near average temperatures over the next several days. A low rain chance this week. 
 
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 
  • Warm and low humidity through the week
  • Isolated shower Monday PM
  • Isolated Showers Tuesday PM
  • Mostly Sunny and turning warmer by the end of the week
  • Highs nearing 90 by next weekend
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST: 
 
MONDAY: A mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly trend upward into the lower 80s by the afternoon. The humidity will remain low. There is a chance of an isolated shower during the late afternoon. Otherwise, we stay dry. High of 83 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
 
TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Some sticky air moves into the region, but no high humidity is expected. A chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening across the region. Most will stay dry with only a few showers. No severe weather is expected. Highs during the afternoon climb again into the lower 80s. High of 82 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds early with the sunshine overtaking the skies by the afternoon. Humidity remains very low and the highs stay in the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon. The only chance of a shower will come before the sun comes up. High of 84 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
 
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will remain in the middle 80s for much of the day. Humidity will remain lower through the end of the week. High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
 
 
 
 
