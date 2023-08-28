Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:
What a difference a week has made in Memphis and the Mid-South. Monday's high temperature was 89 degrees. Flip the number and you have the high temperature a week ago, which was 98 degrees.
"Idalia" is on the verge of becoming a hurricane. The storm is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in northwestern Florida late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Tonight will be clear and cooler in Memphis and the Mid-South. Tomorrow and much of this week will be warm and wonderful with much lower humidity than last week's heat dome-days.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Monday Night: Clear and cooler. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny, warm and delightful. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.
Thursday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.
901 Day, Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Labor Day Weekend: Great pool weather. Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
