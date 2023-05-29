Good evening everyone,
It was overall a very nice weekend. Sunshine brought temperatures up into the middle 80s the last two days. The humidity also remained very low for the last couple of days as well. We will see that change, highs likely will approach 90 degrees and the humidity will make it feel more like the middle 90s by the end of the week. Along with the elevated temps and humidity, the rain chances will return. Isolated or pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible basically every afternoon beyond Wednesday. The unsettled pattern could linger into next week.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Mostly sunny skies continue
Temps rise to near 90 by the end of the week
Humidity will be back in full force after Wednesday
Heat index in the middle 90s by Friday
Rain chances return on and after Wednesday
Isolated or pop-up showers/t-storms
The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Clear skies and turning cooler overnight. Lows will fall into the lower 60s across the region. Winds remain calm. No chance of rain. Low of 63 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day as the temperatures begin to heat up. Highs will be in the upper 80s across the region during the afternoon with elevated humidity. Little to no chance of any shower activity. High of 88 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Starting the morning off with temperatures in the upper 60s. The heat will turn up quickly. Highs will approach the upper 80s again and the humidity will be high. The elevated humidity will push the heat index into the lower 90s. There will be a chance for some isolated or pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected. High of 89 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild to begin the day before the heat kicks in and the humidity continues to rise. Highs again in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. The chance is there for isolated or pop-up showers and or thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. High of 88 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
FRIDAY: Another mostly sunny day with highs that will approach 90 degrees and humidity that will remain high. The afternoon and evening will also feature more chances for isolated or pop-up showers or thunderstorms. High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives