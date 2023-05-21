WATCH: FOX13 Sunday Morning Weather Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Happy Sunday!
What to expect
What a gorgeous day Saturday ended up being and we put it on repeat today! Expect sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and high temps in the upper 70s-perfect patio weather. Dry skies and a cool breezy with even low humidity to top it off!
Muggy meter
Tonight low

That low humidity sticks around throughout the week. The only exception is Tuesday where we see some isolated chances for showers and thundershowers into Wednesday.

Today forecast

Otherwise, expect Sunshine and Temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s as we roll into a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend.

7 day forecast

Sneak peek into next week with long-range models. The next indication of solid rain chances comes late Monday and continue through at least midweek next week.

