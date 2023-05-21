That low humidity sticks around throughout the week. The only exception is Tuesday where we see some isolated chances for showers and thundershowers into Wednesday.
Otherwise, expect Sunshine and Temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s as we roll into a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend.
Sneak peek into next week with long-range models. The next indication of solid rain chances comes late Monday and continue through at least midweek next week.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- MPD looking for possible suspects after 17-year-old dies in Memphis, police say
- Stepmother identifies teen killed in Fayette County overdose deaths; speaks on life struggles
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives