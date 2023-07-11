Welcome to Tuesday evening
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Memphis and most of the Mid-South from Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. to Thursday at 7 a.m.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Memphis and most of the Mid-South Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tonight will be fair and warm with rising humidity and showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Higher heat and humidity are definite.
Highs in the low 90s with heat indices between up to 105 degrees.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Becoming more muggy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Scattered showers and storms possible in the late morning and afternoon . Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Thank you.
Andrew
