More sunny, warm weather over next few days in the Mid-South

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid/upper 80s.
 
Low humidity.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 15 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Near/below average temperatures the next several days with a low rain chance. Temperatures will rise to the low/mid 90s this weekend. 

It remains comfortable in Memphis and the Mid-South. Dry weather means clear nights and sunny days. Wildfire risks are growing, however, with each passing day.

A Burn Ban remains in Lee County, Ark., with a moderate wildfire risk from much of eastern Arkansas.



Thursday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.

901 Day on Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

Labor Day on Monday: Monday Great pool weather. Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

