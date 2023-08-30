It remains comfortable in Memphis and the Mid-South. Dry weather means clear nights and sunny days. Wildfire risks are growing, however, with each passing day.
A Burn Ban remains in Lee County, Ark., with a moderate wildfire risk from much of eastern Arkansas.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.
901 Day on Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.
Labor Day on Monday: Monday Great pool weather. Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.
