Welcome to Tuesday evening, everyone:
Sun block is still a must with a "very high" UV index the rest of this week.
Tonight will be cool with fair weather clouds.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with an isolated afternoon shower or storm.
Holiday weekend weather is looking fantastic.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated showers and storms possible after 3 p.m. Highs near 85 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Memorial Day on Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
