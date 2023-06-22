Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
Warm and comfortable this evening. Mild and mainly clear overnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny and hotter.
It becomes hotter and more humid this weekend. Storms are possible Sunday. More 90-degree weather will mean a heat wave for next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Mild and mainly clear. Overnight lows in the mid- and upper-60s.
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Highs in the mid- and upper-80s to near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
