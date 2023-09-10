WATCH: Sunny, warm weather remains in the Mid-South over next few days

Happy Sunday!

Temperatures today will be seasonable in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and no rain chance.

day planner
noon

Cold front moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday.

This will cool us down to the upper 70s and a chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms through Tuesday evening

7 day forecast

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Sunday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the low and mid 80s. 
 
Monday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s. 
48 hrs

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. 

rain
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. 
 
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.
fall !
