Happy Sunday!
Temperatures today will be seasonable in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and no rain chance.
Cold front moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday.
This will cool us down to the upper 70s and a chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms through Tuesday evening
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.
