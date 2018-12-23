- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Increasing clouds as we head into the overnight hours, going to help keep temperatures in the mid 40s tonight.
- Isolated showers filter into the area late this evening, linger through mid morning.
- A north wind keeps highs near 50° tomorrow, with skies clearing tomorrow afternoon.
- Rain chances return to the forecast for Christmas, and linger through Friday.
- Unseasonably cool temperatures filter in for the weekend.
- Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
