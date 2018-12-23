  • Sunny with highs returning to the mid-50s across Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Increasing clouds as we head into the overnight hours, going to help keep temperatures in the mid 40s tonight.
    • Isolated showers filter into the area late this evening, linger through mid morning.
    • A north wind keeps highs near 50° tomorrow, with skies clearing tomorrow afternoon.
    • Rain chances return to the forecast for Christmas, and linger through Friday.
    • Unseasonably cool temperatures filter in for the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
       

