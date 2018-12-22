- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be a sunny one with highs returning to the mid 50s
- Early Sunday morning showers are possible but will move out quickly
- Highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler – topping out near 50
- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly dry and seasonable
- Rain returns late Wednesday giving us a soggy Thursday
- Isolated storms are expected on Thursday
- Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
