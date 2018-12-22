  • Sunny with highs returning to the mid-50s

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be a sunny one with highs returning to the mid 50s
    • Early Sunday morning showers are possible but will move out quickly
    • Highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler – topping out near 50
    • Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly dry and seasonable
    • Rain returns late Wednesday giving us a soggy Thursday
    • Isolated storms are expected on Thursday
