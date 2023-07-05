Power outages are possible, but not likely widespread.
Then we have a better chance for widespread heavy rain and storms from Saturday evening through Monday morning.
Heavier rain could create some localized flooding concerns by early next week.
Some areas have seen very saturated ground, heavy rain with nowhere for that rain to go will lead to ponding on roads, elevated stream levels, and possibly the yards or fields flooding.
The warmth and humidity will stick around, but the main concern will be the rain and storms throughout the weekend.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Scattered storm chances continue as well as heat and humidity
There's a better chance for widespread storms this weekend and localized flooding is possible.
Rainfall through Monday of next week could be between 3-4 inches locally more.
HERE IS THE FORECAST
THURSDAY: A few showers may linger into the morning. Some sunshine will allow the temperatures to warm back to near 91 during the afternoon. The heat index will again approach 100 degrees. By the late afternoon and into the evening the chance for scattered thunderstorms across the Mid-South will increase. Storms will linger into Friday morning.
High of 91 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Some morning storms will give way to partly cloudy skies and a very warm and humid day. The heat and humidity may help to fire up a few isolated storms during the late afternoon and early evening.
High of 90 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with an increase in the heat and humidity by the afternoon. More cloud cover will move in later in the day ahead of some storm chances that will occur late Saturday into Sunday.
High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms with periods of rain throughout the day. Some heavy rain is possible. Temperatures may be cooler due to precipitation and some breezy conditions.
High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
