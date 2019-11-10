Sunshine today with rain coming tomorrow for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be a nice one with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s
- Rain arrives mid-morning on Monday with temps in the 50s
- After 6PM, temps will begin to drop; some could see a sleet/snow mix
- No accumulation is expected as ground temps will be too warm
- The precip exits by bedtime with Tue AM wind chills dropping to near 10 degrees
- Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 30s, feeling like the 20s under sunny skies
- Highs by the end of the week will be a bit warmer as they reach the low 50s
- Watch the video above for the latest on this blast of cold air!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis’ ‘gang epidemic’ driving increase in juvenile violent crime
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}