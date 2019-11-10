  • Sunshine today with rain coming tomorrow for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be a nice one with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s​​​​​​
    • Rain arrives mid-morning on Monday with temps in the 50s
    • After 6PM, temps will begin to drop; some could see a sleet/snow mix
    • No accumulation is expected as ground temps will be too warm
    • The precip exits by bedtime with Tue AM wind chills dropping to near 10 degrees
    • Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 30s, feeling like the 20s under sunny skies
    • Highs by the end of the week will be a bit warmer as they reach the low 50s
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this blast of cold air!

