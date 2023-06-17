Expect a Hot and Humid Saturday with the possibility of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon ahead of MULTIPLE rounds of possible Severe Weather as we head into Father's Day.
We have up to a Level 3 of 5 Risk for Severe Weather for some areas in the Mid-South.
We expect storms to move into the area overnight, after 2 am into our Arkansas and Mississippi counties before gradually weakening in the morning hours. Expect the storms to reintensify as we head into the afternoon and early evening. These afternoon and evening storms are the ones that pose the greatest risk for severe weather-especially for areas west and south of the Memphis Metro. This will move out by the early morning hours Monday.
The primary threats: damaging winds and large hail. Secondary threats: heavy rain that could bring flash flooding and we can't rule out a tornado or two-especially in the Level 3 areas.
Circling back to Saturday's heat-it will be HOT and HUMID! Expect highs in the 90s to feel like the mid to upper 90s but in N MS it could inch closer to feeling like triple digits so staying hydrated today is key!
Wednesday we officially welcome Summer in the South and we finally see some relatively normal weather with mostly sunny skies, afternoon pop-ups, and temperatures in the mid-80s and lows steady in the 70s for the rest of the week.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4-year-old girl had been dead for weeks, stuffed in plastic bags, court records claim
- Mother of missing 4-year-old, boyfriend charged after child's remains found
- Mississippi mom arrested in death of her 22-month-old child, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives