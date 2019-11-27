  • Temperatures are mild, but falling as cold front pushes through

    Updated:
    • WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY
    • It's a rain free, but breezy start to the day
    • Temperatures are mild, but falling as a cold front pushes through
    • We will be in the 40s by 8 a.m.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 50s
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Winds: 10 mph
    • LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will be unseasonably cool for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with a slight rain chance (30/40%). Saturday has a higher rain chance with the potential for stronger storms--especially south of I-40
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories