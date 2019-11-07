Temperatures cool overnight and continue dropping throughout Thursday

- Showers exiting this evening, cool overnight temperatures
- Early Thursday: near 53°
- Rain arrives tomorrow morning to early afternoon as a cold front approaches
- Tomorrow’s “high” temperature will occur early in the morning and will fall throughout the day
- It will be MUCH colder when you return home from work than when you leave in the am
- Afternoon windchill readings will be in the mid-40’s – bundle up!
- Below freezing temperatures expected early Friday and Saturday mornings
- Tracking another BIG freeze arriving Monday/Tuesday of next week … stay tuned
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
