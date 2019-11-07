  • Temperatures cool overnight and continue dropping throughout Thursday

    • Showers exiting this evening, cool overnight temperatures
    • Early Thursday:  near 53°
    • Rain arrives tomorrow morning to early afternoon as a cold front approaches
    • Tomorrow’s “high” temperature will occur early in the morning and will fall throughout the day 
    • It will be MUCH colder when you return home from work than when you leave in the am
    • Afternoon windchill readings will be in the mid-40’s bundle up!
    • Below freezing temperatures expected early Friday and Saturday mornings
    • Tracking another BIG freeze arriving Monday/Tuesday of next week … stay tuned 
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

