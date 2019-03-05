  • Temperatures fall to teens and 20s overnight across Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Another hard freeze expected overnight tonight
    • Temperatures will remain below freezing until roughly 11 am tomorrow
    • Early windchill temperatures will be near 16°
    • Temperatures will warm slightly each day into Saturday
    • Showers return overnight Thursday into early Friday
    • Showers and storms are expected in the mid-south on Saturday afternoon/evening
    • Calmer, cooler conditions arrive for the second half of your weekend
