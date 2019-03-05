Temperatures fall to teens and 20s overnight across Mid-South

- Another hard freeze expected overnight tonight
- Temperatures will remain below freezing until roughly 11 am tomorrow
- Early windchill temperatures will be near 16°
- Temperatures will warm slightly each day into Saturday
- Showers return overnight Thursday into early Friday
- Showers and storms are expected in the mid-south on Saturday afternoon/evening
- Calmer, cooler conditions arrive for the second half of your weekend
