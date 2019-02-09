- It’s a frigid, breezy morning with wind chills in the teens under a mostly sunny sky
- Temperatures will warm into the low 40s this afternoon
- Expect a warmup in temps over the coming days but rain chances also rise
- Scattered showers will be around Sunday – early Tuesday morning
- Rainfall totals will range from 1-4 inches with the higher amounts north of Memphis
- Minor flooding is possible in spots – stay weather aware!
- Watch the video above for the latest on your rising rain chances.
